While sipping my afternoon Lapsang Souchong, and dipping again into a little book called Ultra Select Dishes for Afternoon Teas (by the World Famous Chefs) printed in Los Angeles in 1913, I remembered that the first time I read it was in a time of national hysteria.

Back during our attacks on the Middle East, and when the French said ‘no’ to the USA, and we said ‘NO’ to fries. Will there now be food sanctions against Russian dishes? If we cannot have Russian borscht and all its variations, there are always Ukrainian soups (which I prefer anyway). And for the first time ever, eating soup would be patriotic.

National hysteria isn’t anything new.