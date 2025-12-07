The holidays are a season of cooking more than usually great meals, but also for left overs.

For some their favorite part of it all.

Thinking of dishes that require an hour or two in the kitchen, I think of all the great cooks and writers that have inspired me. Everything from James Beard’s hams, to Richard Olney’s black truffled s scrambled eggs, to Jane Grigson’s perfecting pork roasts by brining them, and the pleasure of rereading Edouard Nignon’s “The Pleasures of the Table.”

A very grand writer of the early twentieth century (1865-1934) that Richard Olney did his best to revive.

Since then it has been my turn.

Mostly ignored now by the general public, Nignon has been recognized by chefs as one of the fathers of modern cuisine. Wikipedia says “Michel Guerard, one of the founders of nouvelle cuisine, described Nignon as a visionary chef who had a huge influence on French cooks such as himself and Joel Robuchon. A recent article on contemporary cookbooks called Nignon “the Flaubert of the ovens,” who created “gourmet epics.” His Eloges were called a “seminal book” of “bourgeois cuisine.”

If a very comfortable and well-fed bourgeois.

After 1900, Nignon and his nephew Célestin Duplet became chefs to the Court of the Tsars in Russia’s St. Petersburg, and became adept at Russian cuisine. Nignon worked in London’s Claridge’s from 1894 to 1901and in 1908 bought Larue Restaurant in Paris. On acquiring Larue, Nignon and Duplet made a determined effort to popularize Russian food and they introduced many Russian dishes including Borscht and quail à la Souvaroff (in a sealed casserole with truffles, foie gras, all empowered with Port or Madeira).

Images: Jazz Age Club

But their menu went way beyond Borscht.

I wonder if the diners wondered what “à la Pompadour, les Baisers au miel (honey kisses), Petite-Russie, The Devil’s Crepes, or Gentilhomme” for trout were?

He certainly was as much in love with menu language as chefs and their menus today.

When Larue was going through a crisis in World War One, he started writing cookbooks. His most famous cookbook, “Éloges de la cuisine française” (Praise of French Cuisine), was published in 1933. It promoted deglazing with water, clear broths sometimes as sauces, and parsimonious seasoning.

No wonder purist of simplicity Richard Olney loved him.

On the other hand he was “interested in unusual taste combinations, creating oysters with camembert and homard a la dinardaise, a lobster salad with the “insane trio” of truffles, mustard and pickles.”

In that sense, he could be cooking in New York or L.A. right now.

This was my edition of the book published in Paris in 1930.

His other of two cookbooks were:

And the 1919 “L’Heptaméron des gourmets ou les Délices de la cuisine française (The Seven Days of Gourmets or the Delights of French Cuisine).

In Pleasures the chapter on hot entrées lists boiled salt beef served with fresh horseradish cream, beef hash ( a favorite of the King of Milan when presented in a pastry shell topped by poached eggs), braised beef tongue served with a ragout of eggplant and tomatoes enriched with butter and veal stock, and whole lamb kidneys cooked slowly in their encasing fat (served with a roast saddle of lamb).

This kidney was one of the many dishes I learned to cook with Richard in his house in the South of France. And one of the most surprisingly sublime.

The saddle is my favorite part of the lamb. But the shoulder is next. And Nignon waxes on most about a simple braise of lamb shoulder, a dish that may not be fashionable, but which Nignon instinctively realizes offers a basic deep satisfaction without which any cooking can become pretentious.

Here is my effort which we did for 800 people on the Tower Bridge in Sacramento. Served with grilled sweetbreads and braised shallots.

The best thing about braised meats is that they can be made the day before (in fact, are better for it) and are wonderful for leftover cooking. At Richard’s house I had a dinner that could not—considering that I had dropped in unannounced from six thousand miles away—have been more perfect or satisfying. There was some braised lamb shoulder left over from his dinner two days before. Since he had no time to shop the only ingredients on hand were some dried macaroni, an onion, a carrot, some herbs from the garden. And not much else but, as it turned out, “not much” was enough. The onion was peeled and thinly sliced. The carrot was peeled and chopped. They were put in a large sauté pan with an herb bouquet and sweated for ten minutes over a low flame. Then the left-over lamb was cut up, the bones left attached to the meat, and that was put in the pan with the juices from the initial braising. A cup of the previous day’s red wine was poured over all that and the pan was covered, to simmer over low heat for thirty minutes.

Richard asked if we should put some tomatoes in the stew. I looked at the amount of sauce building in the pan and said yes, knowing that he wanted to put them in anyway. The dish could use the color and flavor of those Mediterranean tomatoes hanging up in the sun on the wall just outside the door to the kitchen, so they were chopped and added.

The stew, again covered, simmered another ten minutes. Then quarter-inch macaroni in long hollow strands was cooked in salted water, drained, and put in with the lamb. The pan was covered again and the pasta steamed in the fragrances of lamb, wine, and vegetables. The whole thing was tossed together in the pan with some butter to enrich the sauce and pull it together, seasoned with salt and freshly ground pepper, and brought to the table in the copper sauté pan.

Two hours earlier, after a decent and long lunch, I had been anxious about an appetite for dinner. But when I tasted that tender, moist, herb-perfumed lamb, tasted the enriched meat juices clinging to the macaroni, a whole new area of appetite that had been hidden from me, but was just waiting for stimulation, awoke and I ate joyfully.

Kidneys in their Fat

From Neal Cooks Grigson

“Another recipe from Jane Grigson’s book English Food. The kidneys were served alongside fried sweetbreads as an accompaniment to a roast saddle of lamb. The idea here being a way of introducing some offal into the meal.

This recipe is close to Jane’s heart and the first dish I learnt to cook on arriving in Wiltshire” at Jane’s house.

This is a very simple recipe. Ask your butcher for kidneys still covered in their suet, when you arrive home trim away any big chunks so that the kidneys are covered with about half an inch of fat.”

Neal cooks them in the oven, but Richard showed me how to cook them very slowly in an earthenware dish on very low heat for the gentlest and therefore juiciest result.

Here is Neal’s way: “Arrange the kidneys on a wire rack over a roasting tin and bake them in a hot oven – 230⁰C – for 20 to 30 minutes. Check them after 15 minutes. The perfect kidney will be hot and pink, so if still a little too red and bloody, leave for a few more minutes.

Serve the kidneys straight away with roast or braised lamb, or as a first course with brown bread and mustard.”

Jane Grigson (1928-1990)

Was an English cookery writer. And her book on charcuterie profoundly impressed chefs and cooks in the U.K., Australia, and the U.S. At least.

I was smitten. And made it a Chez Panisse bible.

When the first American edition was published in 1968 Julia Child, James Beard, andMichael Field called it “the best cook book of the year.”

When I read it I learned to brine fresh pork. As did everyone. Then chickens and turkeys were plunged into brine as well.

The pig, “delightful when cooked or cured, from his snout to his tail,” she told us.

Culminating, for me, one of my favorite restaurants in the world, London’s St John. Where they made the nose to tail approach almost as world wide as farm to table.

I have always loved their parsley and onion salad, served with or without roasted marrow bones. With roast chicken it is perfect. Simple, inexpensive, and easy to make.

1cup fresh flat-leaf parsley, roughly chopped

2 small shallots, thinly sliced (about 1/3 cup)

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon drained capers

Coarse gray sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Toss parsley, shallots, oil, lemon juice, and capers in a medium bowl to coat. Season salad to taste with gray sea salt and pepper.

And as clean and beautifully straightforward as the dining room.

Thank you for reading JEREMIAH TOWER’S OUT OF THE OVEN! Free subscribers will receive an occasional publication. Paid subscribers will receive a weekly publication, as well as menus, recipes and full access to archives. I hope you like it!

Leave a comment

Share