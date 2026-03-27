Image: DriedFruits.AE

An article in the Los Angeles Times food section was about passion. Specifically for the tropics.

Some of my tropcial passions are for chipolte chilies, green coconuts, passion fruit, pumpkin seed mole, enormous and fresh crab claws from The Gulf of Mexico, and have one’s fill from the new crop of mangoes dripping down one’s chin?

And walking down calle Aldama in San Miguel Allende and its vendors selling bags of fresh jicama sauced with squirts of picante sauce or cut up sun-ripe melons, or roasted corn on the cob slathered with mayonnaise and dusted with ground mild chilies mixed with salt. Visits to Oaxaca and San Miguel are almost indispensable for the healthy chili- perfume-loving soul.

In the Oaxacan central food market I was drinking Modelo Especial while planning a trip to Paris. To take in the perfume of roses and to search out Les Editions de l’Epure and, specifically, the little book called La Rose.

These editions cover curry, goat cheese, truffles, oysters, potatoes and sardines. Figs, leeks and pigs; eggs, pumpkins and dates; and lots more like beetroot, honey and monkfish. But La Rose: Dix facons de la preparer” had caught my eye the most.

Let’s face it, and the Preface does.