Ruth Reichl’s Substack: “While we’re celebrating the 250th anniversary of our country I thought it might be a good moment to remember a few of America’s greatest restaurants.

Not the big fancy ones: the ones that served straightforward fare at very fair prices.

For instance, Howard Johnson’s. When the last one in New York City shut its doors in 2005 Jacques Pepin wrote a little ode to the American restaurant he once helmed. He reminisced about Mr. Johnson hiring him to revamp the food in 1959, and how he replaced margarine with butter, used fresh onions instead of dehydrated ones and made an astonishing ten tons of frankfurters every day from scratch.”

My first restaurant memory was going to the Howard Johnson’s in Stamford Connecticut, the one the Long Ridge road.

Right where we had to turn onto to Webb’s Hill road for our house. Sometimes we would turn into HJ’s for me, but always for the dog.

And his choice of cone.

If we were eating, before the ice cream the dog would eat half of my friend clams. For which they were famous. He also got mosr of the tartare sauce.