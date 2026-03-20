A dash is usually a small amount. Especially at the stove. When it came to my book on Escoffier, I could hardly to justice to my mentor, so it was just a dash. And at the stove, there has hardly ever been more of a genius there than Auguste Escoffier.

And this is what Amazon says about my book that is still available.

“In master chef Jeremiah Tower’s exclusive eBook on the world’s first international superstar chef, we find out why Auguste Escoffier is still today the most famous chef who has ever lived.”

At least for Western cuisine and cooking.

I have been obsessed with Escoffier since I was sixteen at King’s College School in London. My drama teacher gave me Ma Cuisine for having played Algernon Moncrieff in Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Ernest.

I thought it a curious choice, but I read it every night under the bed covers with a flashlight after lights out. And was entranced. Later, in Harvard College and cooking for friends, I graduated from Ma Cuisine to his masterpiece Le Guide Culinaire. I worked through it enough so that when I moved to a little house in Cambridge in my senior year, the first dinner I gave was pure Escoffier.

Dinner for Friends, Cambridge, 1965

Caviar Blinis, Frozen Zubrovka

Consommé Madrilène

Salmon en Gelée aux Truffes, Pouilly-Fume 1962

Filet de Boeuf Périgourdine, Châteauneuf-du-Pape 1957

Pêches Rose-Chéri, Asti Spumante

Coffee

Sercial Madeira 1884

On graduating in 1965 I bought the Vyvyan Holland English translation of Ma Cuisine.

I thought it fitting that its translator was the son of the author of the play in which I appeared eight years before and for which I had been awarded the original book. Now I could read and understand all the technical bits in French that I had not grasped before.

When upon my return one afternoon in February 1970 from the Harvard Graduate Design School, and received a two-hour notice that ballet stars Margot Fonteyn and Richard Cragun were coming to dinner at my house, I was ready to meet the emergency. My brain was already filled with Escoffier.

I had read the books.

I knew that the Sunday Escoffier took over the Savoy kitchen all the ingredients he thought were there had been destroyed, and even then, he didn’t panic. So, neither would I. There was no food in the house and no time for sauces except fast ones. I rushed to the store. The menu became smoked salmon rillettes with toasts (fifteen minutes), roast ribs of beef (shove it in the oven) with Escoffier’s spinach cream, green salad, raspberry and lemon sherbets (bought), butter cookies (also bought), coffee, and chilled Cointreau, both by itself and poured over the ices. The sauce for the salmon was a mayonnaise (very fast to do) with the fat from its skin and lots of black pepper. The sauce for the beef was merely its roasting juices, defatted, reduced with some stock I had in the freezer, and perfumed with old Madeira (on hand).

Several lunches and dinners followed while I finished graduate school, and it is with memory of the power, impact, and simplicity of those classic dishes that I now write about Escoffier. Still unanswered, however, is the question, why anyone would want to read about a chef who wore formal wear and high heels in the kitchen. Or who modernized restaurant kitchens while bemoaning the disappearance of wood in their stoves.

Since Escoffier revolutionized and modernized menus, the art and practice of cooking, and the organization of the professional kitchen as well, the answer is as simple. Because cooking and restaurants in America alone would not be what they are today without him. Because the principles he taught, lectured, and wrote about are, in Europe and America, the foundation of all that is taught in culinary schools and their best restaurants. And also, because he taught the English to eat frogs and Americans to turn from T-bones to Filet of Sole with Lobster Sauce, Tournedos Rossini, and Peaches Melba.

By the time Escoffier died in Monte Carlo in 1935, this slender, aquiline, handsome, perceptive little man with brilliant dark eyes and snowy hair and moustache had transformed the world of professional chefs and amateur cooks, not only in France, but the United States, England, and the rest of the world. Now there were recipes for everything from scrambled eggs on buttered toast to strawberries à la Ritz with whipped cream as well as all the usual elaborate dishes for the rich.

This is the work of another genius Antonin Carême that Auguste replaced with what fit the times and its budgets now that everyone wanted fine food, not just American steel millionaires, English princes, and Russian Grand Dukes.



And thought more like this.

Sardines on Toast

Serves: 4

Beverage: chilled Aquavit and Pilsner beer

2 cans large sardines in olive oil

salt

1 medium white onion, peeled, cored

1 Meyer lemon, seeded, finely chopped

½ cup fresh mint leaves, coarsely chopped

2 tbs extra virgin olive oil

4 slices white sandwich loaf bread, crusts removed

4 tablespoons salted butter

Tabasco sauce

Drain the sardines and sprinkle with a little salt.

Coarsely grate the onion and mix with the Meyer lemon, mint, olive oil, and a pinch of salt.

Toast the bread and butter the slices.

Divide the sardines on each of the toast slices, and spoon the onion-lemon mixture over the top of the sardines. Serve immediately.

Pass the bottle of Tabasco separately.

Rose-Marie Cizos, stage name Rose Chéri (1824 – 1861) was a French actress, and this is what Escoffier says about the dish he named after her. From Le Guide Culinaire.

Peches Rose-Cheri

“Poach the peaches in vanilla-flavoured syrup, and let them cool. Dish them in a timbale. Cover them with a puree of pineapple with Clicquot, and serve very cold.”

Or

When cold, arrange the peaches in a timbale on a bed of pineapple ice and coat with very cold Champagne Sabayon to which a few tablespoons of whipped cream has been added. Sprinkle the surface with crystallized rose petals.

When I did this festival at Chez Panisse the “volaille” or chicken was replaced with wild salmon fished that day just outside the Golden Gate Bridge.

Salmon Cutlets Pojarski

Image: Olga’s Flavor Factory

I make cutlets in the classic oblong shape, but this photo, with some added ingredients from my recipe, gives the look.

Serves: 4

Beverage: rosé Champagne

2 lbs salmon, skinned, boned, cubed and chilled

4 ounces chilled butter, cut in 1/4 –inch cubes

1 egg white

½ cup cream, whipped

salt and freshly ground white pepper

1 egg

¼ cup milk

½ cup flour

1 cup fresh white breadcrumbs

½ cup clarified butter

Put a bowl in the freezer for 10 minutes.

Put the salmon, butter, egg white, pinch of salt and pepper in a food processor and grind it coarsely. Do not over grind. Put the mixture in the chilled bowl and fold in the cream. Fry or poach a little piece of the salmon mixture to test for seasoning. Form the mixture into 8 oblong ‘cutlets’ and put on a wax-paper lined baking sheet and then in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.

Beat the egg with the milk and put in a large open bowl. Season the flour. Put the breadcrumbs on a baking sheet. Dip the cutlets first in the flour, then the egg, and then in the breadcrumbs. Pat the breadcrumbs into the cutlets and either prepare to cook or hold in the refrigerator for up to 2 hours until ready to cook.

Heat the clarified butter in a pan big enough to hold them without touching. Fry them over medium heat on each side until slightly golden brown, about 4 minutes per side

And with those cutlets serve Asparagus or the Salade Favorite below.

Creamed Asparagus Gratin

Image: Yellow Bliss Road

Serves: 4-6

Beverage: New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc

2 bunches thick green asparagus

1 tbs chopped fresh tarragon leaves

1 cup cold whipping cream

1 cup fresh, coarse white breadcrumbs

¼ cup melted unsalted butter

salt and freshly ground pepper

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Peel the asparagus and cut off the bottom inch. Cook the tops in plenty of boiling salted water for about 5 minutes or until tender. Divide the asparagus amongst 4 chilled gratin dishes (to stop the asparagus cooking further), sprinkle the tarragon on top and pour the cream over. Season and let come to room temperature.

Mix the breadcrumbs with the butter and season. Spread evenly over the top of each of the dishes.

Put on the top shelf of the oven until the cream is bubbling and the breadcrumbs crisp and lightly golden.

La Salade Favorite

One of several favorites. This one without crayfish tails and white truffles.

His salad is 2 parts cooked asparagus tips, 1-part cooked artichoke hearts cut in slivers, and 1-part white mushrooms, peeled and slivered or cut in julienne. The dressing was 4 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil, 1 tablespoon of wine vinegar, salt, pepper, a teaspoon of paprika, and the sieved yolks of 2 hard-boiled egg yolks. My version is one I serve whenever all the main ingredients are in the market at the same time and, if it is cold outside, I douse the vegetables with lots of barely-melted French or American artisanal butter. In the summer I use olive oil.

La Pêche Melba

Escoffier invented this dessert at the Savoy Hotel, London, in 1892 to honor the Australian soprano Nellie Melba.

Throughout my childhood whenever I was taken by my parents to Prunier in Sydney, The Mirabelle in London, or some other grand French restaurant, I would demand La Peche Melba for dessert. When I became a chef in California and didn’t know how to make a lace of spun sugar to put on top of the peaches in their ice sculpture (didn’t know how to make that either), I switched to my new favorite Escoffier fruit dessert, Peaches Rose-Cheri. The same poached peaches but with pineapple ice and champagne sabayon. I added pink rose petals scattered on top. Here is my

variation still using white peaches.

White Peaches or Nectarines with Raspberry and Blackberry Sauces

Image: JT

Serves: 4

Beverage: Late Harvest Semillon, Ice Wine, or Sauternes

2 ripe white peaches

salt

3 cups medium sugar syrup

1 cup fresh raspberries

1 cup fresh blackberries

1 cup custard or crème anglaise

Add the peaches and a pinch of salt to the sugar syrup and simmer until the peaches are tender, about 10 minutes. Remove from the heat, drain, and cool. Peel the peaches, cut in half, and remove the pits. Put the peaches back in the cold syrup until ready to serve.

Meanwhile make the two berries sauces by pushing the berries through a fine sieve by hand. Mix ¼ cup of the cold poaching syrup with each of the purees.

Spoon the custard on chilled plates and place a peach half in the center of each plate. Drizzle the raspberry and blackberry sauces over and around the peaches.

Thank you for reading JEREMIAH TOWER’S OUT OF THE OVEN! Free subscribers will receive an occasional publication. Paid subscribers will receive a weekly publication, as well as menus, recipes and full access to archives. Now including over 150 articles, and growing. I hope you like it!

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