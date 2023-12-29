I had rented the Ile St Louis apartment of Charles Henri Ford, the one above Chagall.

Ford told me he had lunch one day in the spring of 1955 with Jean Cocteau. They had traveled south from Paris to Vienne to dine in the simple luxury of Fernand Point’s legendary La Pryamide, top of the list at that time of Michelin’s “worth the journey.”

They wanted to see if Madame Point had recovered from the recent death of her husband and if the food had suffered or not. And hoped to see Alice and Gertrude there.

They didn’t and thought that they must have stopped instead at the other famous and perfect (some said better) eatery of chef Alexandre Dumaine, La Côte d'Or, in Saulieu.